 National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNational Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution

National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said National Startup Day honours entrepreneurs who hustle, fail and rise again to build for India. Backing this view, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta urged founders to focus on execution, resilience and long-term value rather than chasing trends.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on National Startup Day praised the spirit of India’s entrepreneurs, saying the day celebrates everyone who hustles, pitches ideas, faces failures, and still rises again to build something for the country. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Goyal backed boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s remarks on what it truly takes to succeed in the startup world.

Goyal’s statement set the tone for the day, underlining that entrepreneurship is not just about success stories but also about resilience and persistence. According to him, founders who keep going despite setbacks are playing a key role in shaping India’s economic future.

Read Also
'Great Privilege To Participate In This Festival Of Democracy': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Casts...
article-image

Echoing this spirit, Aman Gupta delivered a candid message to India’s startup community. He said the country has entered a new phase where founders now share the stage with the Prime Minister and top ministers, which reflects how important startups have become for national growth.

Gupta described this shift as a matter of pride for India’s young entrepreneurs. He pointed out that behind every startup are people who pitch daily, hear “no” many times, make mistakes, and still choose to start again. According to him, this grind is the real story of entrepreneurship.

FPJ Shorts
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Real Estate News: Wipro Leases 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Mindspace SEZ, Airoli For...
article-image

At the same time, Gupta offered practical advice. He warned against starting a company just because startups are fashionable. He said founders should focus on execution. If you have a strong idea, work hard to build it well. And if you do not, there is no harm in taking an existing idea and executing it better than others.

Using examples from the consumer electronics space, Gupta explained that many successful Indian companies were not the first movers. Their success came from learning from failures, improving over time, and staying committed to the long-term goal.

Gupta urged founders to look beyond quick gains and short-term fame. He encouraged them to build products and businesses that solve real problems and create lasting value. According to him, startups are not just about apps or devices, but about people who believe, fail, and still move forward.

Together, the messages from Goyal and Gupta highlighted pride, patience and perseverance as the pillars of India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For...
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For...
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Wipro Revenue Rises 6% YoY To ₹23,556 Crore In Q3 FY26; Interim Dividend Declared
Wipro Revenue Rises 6% YoY To ₹23,556 Crore In Q3 FY26; Interim Dividend Declared
Tech Mahindra Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹1,122 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 8%
Tech Mahindra Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹1,122 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 8%
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%