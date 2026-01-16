National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on National Startup Day praised the spirit of India’s entrepreneurs, saying the day celebrates everyone who hustles, pitches ideas, faces failures, and still rises again to build something for the country. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Goyal backed boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s remarks on what it truly takes to succeed in the startup world.

Truly said by @AmanGupta0303, Co-Founder of boAt - #NationalStartupDay celebrates every entrepreneur who hustles, pitches, faces failures, and still gets back up to build something for India!#10YearsOfStartupIndia pic.twitter.com/FtDxo8kmX3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 16, 2026

Goyal’s statement set the tone for the day, underlining that entrepreneurship is not just about success stories but also about resilience and persistence. According to him, founders who keep going despite setbacks are playing a key role in shaping India’s economic future.

Echoing this spirit, Aman Gupta delivered a candid message to India’s startup community. He said the country has entered a new phase where founders now share the stage with the Prime Minister and top ministers, which reflects how important startups have become for national growth.

Gupta described this shift as a matter of pride for India’s young entrepreneurs. He pointed out that behind every startup are people who pitch daily, hear “no” many times, make mistakes, and still choose to start again. According to him, this grind is the real story of entrepreneurship.

At the same time, Gupta offered practical advice. He warned against starting a company just because startups are fashionable. He said founders should focus on execution. If you have a strong idea, work hard to build it well. And if you do not, there is no harm in taking an existing idea and executing it better than others.

Using examples from the consumer electronics space, Gupta explained that many successful Indian companies were not the first movers. Their success came from learning from failures, improving over time, and staying committed to the long-term goal.

Gupta urged founders to look beyond quick gains and short-term fame. He encouraged them to build products and businesses that solve real problems and create lasting value. According to him, startups are not just about apps or devices, but about people who believe, fail, and still move forward.

Together, the messages from Goyal and Gupta highlighted pride, patience and perseverance as the pillars of India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem.