 Reliance Industries Reports Nearly Flat Q3 Profit At ₹18,645 Crore As Retail Weakness Offsets Segment Gains
Reliance Industries reported a nearly flat net profit of ₹18,645 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26, compared to ₹18,540 crore a year ago. The company said muted earnings in the retail segment due to GST rate rationalisation offset gains from energy and digital businesses. Revenue from operations rose to ₹2.69 lakh crore during the quarter.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments, according to a company filing.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments, according to a company filing.

The country's largest conglomerate saw muted earnings growth in the retail business on GST rate rationalisation, even as its energy and digital businesses provided support.

Its net profit of Rs 18,645 crore in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 18,540 crore a year back.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.69 lakh crore from Rs 2.43 lakh crore in October-December 2024.

