L&T Construction wins a major order in Thane for its buildings and factories business | L&T Construction

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Business has won an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai. The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for 5 towers comprising ground, 5 podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas. The project is to be executed within stringent timelines.

Further, B&F Fast, one of the verticals of the Business, has secured an order from a prestigious client to construct commercial office space in Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 16 lakhs sq. ft. The scope of work includes civil works for the composite structure, warm shell finishes to construct 3B+G+15 floors. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. This is testament to the expertise of the business vertical for fast track execution of steel structures with composite steel technology.