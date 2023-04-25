L&T Construction wins orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India and overseas, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Under the umbrella of the Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), distribution utilities in the country have taken up various modernization measures to improve operational efficiency and financial sustainability. To significantly reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses at pan-India level is an important objective of the scheme towards which, the discoms undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements such as segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements, geotagging of assets, etc.

The Business has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan.

The Business has also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. The scope includes Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Receiving Substations (RSS), Auxiliary Substations (ASS) and SCADA system for the northern sections of Corridors 3 & 5. The 110kV Gas Insulated Receiving Substations get incoming supply from the Grid and feed power supply to the traction and station requirements. 33kV Auxiliary Substations interconnected through a 33kV cable system feed the auxiliary loads of metro stations such as lighting, ventilation, lifts etc. Related Control & Protection systems are also included in the scope.

Further, In the overseas market, the PT&D Business has won an order to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates.