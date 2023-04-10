L&T wins order for its hydrocarbon business | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured an order under its AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business vertical, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The order is for license plus engineering, procurement and construction (L - EPC) of a Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant along with Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant at Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan from Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL), a leading fertilizer company in India.

The TAN and WNA plants, having capacities of approximately 240,000 Metric Tons (MT) p.a. and 2,10,000 MT p.a. respectively, will be built under a technology license from CASALE S.A., a privately owned Swiss Company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland.

Organised under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and AdVENT & Asset Management verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, the Business has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE and operational excellence.