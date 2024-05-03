'Please Aap Baaki Paise Wapas Bhejde...': Startup Founder Aditi Chopra Shares Disturbing Encounter With UPI Fraud

UPI Financial Scam | Representative Image

"About the incident, I was busy on an office call when this elderly sounding guy calls me and says, ‘Aditi beta, papa ko paise bhejne the par...," wrote Aditi Chopra (@aditichoprax) on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with a post starting with the caption "Another day, another financial fraud scheme."

As the world of digitalisations evolve, so do scams, scammers and the methods. In the day-to-day activities of life, many of us have encountered with a scammer sitting on other corner of the world and collecting out the details around. Whether it is through phishing emails, fake websites, cryptocurrency scams or identity theft or so on, the digital space provides an ample opportunities for these scammers to prey on unsuspecting individuals as well as organisations.

One such incident of a UPI financial scam was shared by Aditi Chopra (a startup founder of Superwomen DAO) in her X post, where she encountered with a scammer.

Aditi recounted her experience in her X post, stating that she received a call from an individual claiming to be an elderly man in distress and informed her that he was trying to sent money to her father but faced some difficulties in the transfer process. As a result he was asked to sent the money to Copra's account by her father.

"I first received an SMS mentioning an INR 10k credit, then an INR 30k credit, all while he’s on the call. Then, he suddenly gets all worked up and is like, ‘beta, mujhe toh INR 3k hi bhejne the par galti se 30k bhej diye, pls aap baaki paise wapas bhejde mai doctor sahaab ke yaha khada hu, unko dena hai paise’," wrote Aditi in her X post.

"The kind of urgency he was creating by crying out loud that he sent extra money, is at the doctor’s doorstep, sending UPI Ids to send the remaining amt back to etc. this is where I believe their real game lies. One could faulter and give in but Ik my dad, he over explains everything and triple checks in matters of money, whatever be the amount lol. He would have called beforehand and given me more context than needed," she added.

Recognising reg flags in these situation is very important such as lack of verification from her actual banks and the absence of branded identifiers in the SMS notification, made her aware to check her bank account independently before taking any action.

Realising the deceit, she tried to contact the scammer and found that her calls were blocked.

She also shared the number used by the scammer (9024613907) which is also connected to the UPI account used for the fraudulent transaction

Netizens reaction

Many netizens responded to Aditi's post by commenting similar incidents .

An X user named Yashika wrote, "Dad got into a similar scam. He actually sent the money. The msgs had company tags not normal phone numbers but then that guy is a skilled scammer n had 3 other scams on the same day. stay safe!"

"Exactly the same thing happened to me. I knew the moment he called because my paa would never give my number before letting me know. But I went ahead and had a conversation with him," wrote another user Aditi Sharma.