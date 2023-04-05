L&T wins mega contracts for its hydrocarbon arm | Image: L&T (Representative)

The hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious client in the Middle East, as per the company's exchange filing.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations.

Commenting on the order wins, Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, said, “LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping and other T&I works. Securing these repeat orders indicate customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team's dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities.”

The business is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in, by nurturing local skills & talent, and enhancing engagement with local vendors and contractors.

LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector globally. Backed by over three decades of rich experience and extensive capabilities across the value chain, the business has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.