 Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance

Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance

Bank of Maharashtra posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,779 crore in Q3 FY25-26, supported by strong loan growth, stable deposits and improving asset quality. Total business rose 17.24 percent year-on-year, advances grew 20 percent, and margins remained healthy.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Maharashtra posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,779 crore in Q3 FY25-26. |

Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 1,779 crore for the third quarter of FY25-26, driven by strong credit growth, improving asset quality and stable margins. The public sector lender outperformed its internal guidance across key balance sheet and profitability metrics during the quarter.

Total business rose 17.24 percent year-on-year to Rs 5.95 lakh crore, exceeding the bank’s guidance of 15 percent growth. Total deposits increased 15.3 percent YoY, ahead of the targeted 14 percent, supported by sustained traction in low-cost deposits. The CASA ratio remained stable at 50 percent, underscoring the bank’s focus on granular and stable funding.

Read Also
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
article-image

Advances grew 20 percent YoY, surpassing the guidance of 17 percent, with the Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) to Corporate mix improving to 63:37. Retail lending continued to lead growth, with home loans rising 28 percent, vehicle loans up 54 percent and gold loans expanding 56 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Asset quality indicators showed further sequential improvement. Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.60 percent from 1.72 percent in the preceding quarter, while net NPA improved to 0.15 percent from 0.18 percent, reflecting better recoveries and controlled slippages.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama

Profitability ratios remained strong. Net interest margin stood at 3.87 percent, above the bank’s guidance of 3.75 percent. Return on assets improved to 1.86 percent, while return on equity rose to 23.79 percent. Cost efficiency also strengthened, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 37.19 percent, well below the sub-40 percent threshold.

Read Also
Central Bank Of India Q3 Profit Rises 31% YoY To ₹1,264 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹11,007...
article-image

Capital adequacy remained comfortable, with CRAR at 17.06 percent and CET-1 ratio at 13.10 percent, providing adequate headroom for growth. Liquidity coverage ratio stood at 116.36 percent, within the bank’s internal operating range.

During the quarter, co-lending partnerships contributed Rs 5,500 crore to the loan book, while the overall gold loan portfolio expanded to Rs 22,000 crore. The bank also continued to scale its digital initiatives, with its revamped mobile banking application crossing six lakh active users.

Under Project 321, Bank of Maharashtra plans to open 321 new branches over 18 months, with 116 branches already operational. The board approved a 10 percent interim dividend, while the government’s shareholding stood at 73.6 percent following the recent offer for sale.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For...
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For...
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Hits Record ₹1,779 Crore, Business Growth Beats Guidance
Wipro Revenue Rises 6% YoY To ₹23,556 Crore In Q3 FY26; Interim Dividend Declared
Wipro Revenue Rises 6% YoY To ₹23,556 Crore In Q3 FY26; Interim Dividend Declared
Tech Mahindra Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹1,122 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 8%
Tech Mahindra Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹1,122 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 8%
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%