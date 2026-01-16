Central Bank Of India Q3 Profit Rises 31% YoY To ₹1,264 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹11,007 Crore

Central Bank of India reported a 31% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,264 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, the bank’s consolidated total income increased 7 percent QoQ to Rs 11,007 crore, from Rs 10,284 crore in Q2 FY26, and was higher than Rs 9,774 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net profit rose 2.6 percent QoQ to Rs 1,264 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore in Q2, supported by stronger income flows even as provisions moved higher. Other income in Q3 stood at Rs 1,937 crore, up from Rs 1,507 crore in Q2.

Sequential growth moderates amid higher provisions

The bank reported provisions and contingencies of Rs 705 crore in Q3, sharply higher than Rs 316 crore in Q2, a swing that warrants close reading alongside asset-quality trends. On that score, gross NPA ratio improved to 2.71 percent from 3.02 percent in Q2 and 3.87 percent in Q3 FY25, while net NPA ratio eased to 0.46 percent from 0.49 percent in Q2 and 0.61 percent a year ago. Basic EPS (consolidated) came in at Rs 1.40 for the quarter.

Key items and shareholder payout

The consolidated results include an exceptional item of Rs 84.85 crore (Rs 8,485 lakh) booked during Q1 FY26, as disclosed in the notes. The board also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share (2 percent on face value Rs 10).

Nine-month performance

For 9M FY26, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 3,778 crore from Rs 2,830 crore in 9M FY25, while total income increased to Rs 31,701 crore from Rs 29,192 crore, reflecting improved earnings trajectory through the year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed with stock exchanges. Figures are as reported by the company. Investors should refer to official filings for complete details.