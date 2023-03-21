 L&T bags major contracts for its hydrocarbon business
The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
L&T bags major contracts for its hydrocarbon business | Image: Twitter (Representative)

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), the hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client, the company said via an exchange filing.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

LTEH is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in, by nurturing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors and engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

With over three decades of rich experience, the Business has been setting global benchmarks in all facets of project management, governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.

