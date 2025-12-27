Speedy Justice For Homebuyers: Gujarat RERA Implements New SOP For Quicker, Online-First Redressal

File Image |

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), on Friday, implemented a comprehensive new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure faster, more transparent and streamlined redressal of complaints filed by property buyers and other stakeholders. The SOP adopts a digital-first approach, strengthening the existing online system while clearly defining procedural timelines and responsibilities.

The primary objective of the new SOP is to provide homebuyers with quicker justice while enabling promoters to submit their responses effectively within stipulated timelines. By leveraging technology, Gujarat RERA aims to reduce delays and improve efficiency in complaint handling. Under the revised framework, online filing of complaints has been given priority. Property buyers can now lodge complaints from home through the Gujarat RERA portal. While the offline option remains available, online submissions will be encouraged for quicker disposal.

After filing a complaint online, complainants will be required to submit a physical copy to the RERA office within seven days. To minimise procedural delays, complainants must upload all relevant documents -- such as proof of payment and a detailed account of events -- at the time of filing the complaint. Verification will be conducted directly at the level of the RERA Secretary to ensure smooth and uninterrupted processing. The RERA dashboard will serve as the central platform for tracking case progress.

Details including hearing dates, notices and final orders will be made available digitally. After the issuance of the first notice, stakeholders will be required to regularly monitor the dashboard for updates. The SOP also clearly categorises complaints to simplify proceedings. Complaints have been divided into two distinct forms: Form A, covering general issues such as delay in possession, non-execution of sale agreements or refund-related matters; and Form B, which is exclusively for compensation-related claims.

With the introduction of this system, homebuyers will benefit from greater transparency and real-time updates, while builders and promoters will receive immediate notifications through their dashboards, enabling prompt responses. Structured templates have also been provided for legal representatives to file adjournments and other applications. Gujarat RERA officials said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the time taken to resolve disputes and enhance trust in the real estate sector. Stakeholders have been advised to review the detailed SOP available on the official Gujarat RERA website.

