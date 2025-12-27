 National Consumer Helpline Secures ₹45 Crore Refunds In 8 Months, E-Commerce Tops With ₹32 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNational Consumer Helpline Secures ₹45 Crore Refunds In 8 Months, E-Commerce Tops With ₹32 Crore

National Consumer Helpline Secures ₹45 Crore Refunds In 8 Months, E-Commerce Tops With ₹32 Crore

The National Consumer Helpline facilitated Rs 45 crore in refunds from April to December 2025, resolving 67,265 grievances across 31 sectors. E-commerce led with 39,965 complaints and Rs 32 crore refunded, followed by travel and tourism (Rs 3.5 crore). Expanded convergence partners boosted pre-litigation resolutions, reducing burden on consumer commissions through toll-free access in 17 languages.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 45 crore during the eight-month period from April 25-December 26 2025, addressing 67,265 consumer grievances related to refund claims across 31 sectors, it was announced on Saturday. The e-commerce sector recorded the highest number of grievances and refunds, with 39,965 grievances resulting in refunds of Rs 32 crore.

This was followed by the travel and tourism sector, which registered 4,050 grievances and refunds amounting to Rs 3.5 crore. NCH is a flagship initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs that continues to play a crucial role in effective, timely and pre-litigation redressal of consumer grievances across the country.

Operating at the pre-litigation stage under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, NCH enables speedy, inexpensive and amicable resolution of disputes, thereby reducing the burden on Consumer Commissions, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

According to the ministry, grievances related to e-commerce refunds were received from all parts of the country, ranging from major metropolitan cities to remote and less populated regions, highlighting the nationwide reach, accessibility and effectiveness of the National Consumer Helpline. The top five sectors contributed more than 85 per cent of the total refunds, that include Agency Services, Electronic Products and Airlines. “A key driver behind this outcome has been the expansion in the number of convergence partners, which has enhanced the collective capacity to address and resolve consumer grievances effectively.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest

This development underscores the robust engagement of relevant stakeholders, reaffirming their commitment to consumer welfare and accountability to resolve grievances of the consumers, said the ministry. The helpline has emerged as a single point of access for consumers across the country to seek grievance redressal at the pre-litigation stage. Consumers can register their grievances in 17 languages through a toll-free number 1915.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery

FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery

NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest

NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest

PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected...

PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected...

Banking Sector Outlook Brightens: Capital Market Company Elara Forecasts Strong Q3 FY26 Loan Growth

Banking Sector Outlook Brightens: Capital Market Company Elara Forecasts Strong Q3 FY26 Loan Growth

SIP Inflows Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore First Time In 2025

SIP Inflows Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore First Time In 2025