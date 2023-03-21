Oracle Financial Services announces allotment of 2,381 equity shares | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee of the company, at its meeting held today, has allotted 2,381 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to the eligible employees of the company via an exchange filing.

The issue is for employees who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects. In this allotment, the company did not allot any shares to Directors of the company.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company has increased to Rs 431,985,895 divided into 86,397,179 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.