 Dr Reddy’s announces allotment of 1,022 equity shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Dr Reddy’s announces allotment of 1,022 equity shares | Image: Dr Reddy’s (Representative)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited announced that the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has approved the allotment of 1,022 equity shares of Rs 5 each of the company, fully paid up, on March 20, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is to employees pursuant to exercise of their Stock Options, as per the following details:

a) 471 equity shares of Rs 5 each, pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002.

b) 551 equity shares of Rs.5/- each underlying 551 ADRs pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

Further, the company also released the details as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

