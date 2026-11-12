L’Oréal Welcomes Kanika Sud To Its UK Leadership Team, Former Charlotte Tilbury Executive Takes Charge Of E-Commerce And Retail

Kanika Sud |

Mumbai: Global beauty company L’Oréal has appointed Kanika Sud as Commercial Director for E-commerce and Selective Retail channels within its Professional Products Division in the United Kingdom.

Sud, who assumed the position in July 2026, recently announced her appointment through a LinkedIn post. She brings more than 13 years of experience in commercial strategy, business development and growth management across international beauty and luxury brands.

New Role At L’Oréal

In her new position, Sud will oversee commercial activities across e-commerce platforms and selective retail partnerships in the UK. Her responsibilities cover several professional haircare brands, including Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and L’Oréal Professionnel. The appointment places her in a key commercial role within L’Oréal's Professional Products Division, which serves professional haircare markets through multiple distribution channels.

Previous Role At Charlotte Tilbury

Before joining L’Oréal, Sud worked with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for more than two years. She served as Head of Business Development, Project Management & Strategy, handling responsibilities related to commercial expansion, strategic initiatives and business planning. Her experience at the premium beauty company strengthened her exposure to international retail operations and commercial strategy.

Experience Across Global Brands

Sud has built a career spanning more than 13 years across premium consumer products, luxury retail and business development. She has previously held positions at Nykaa, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Nirav Modi, Tommy Hilfiger and Hewlett-Packard. Her professional experience extends across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, covering different consumer markets and retail environments.

Focus On Digital Retail Growth

Sud's appointment brings experience in digital commerce, retail partnerships and commercial management to L’Oréal's UK operations. Her background across beauty, fashion and luxury businesses provides expertise relevant to the company's professional haircare portfolio. The leadership move also marks another milestone in her international career, following her tenure at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

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