Nykaa Completes 51% Acquisition Of Aminu Wellness, Making It A Subsidiary

Nykaa | Nykaa

Mumbai: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, which operates under the brand Nykaa, on Thursday announced the completion of its 51% acquisition of Aminu Wellness Private Limited. This transaction was previously approved by Nykaa's Board of Directors on August 04, 2026.

Transaction Details

The company has successfully executed all necessary transaction and procedural documents for the acquisition. The corresponding shares have been duly credited to Nykaa's demat account.

Strategic Impact

With the completion of this transaction, Aminu Wellness Private Limited has become a subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited. This move aligns with the company's growth strategy.

Prior Approval

Nykaa's Board of Directors had initially approved the acquisition of a 51% shareholding in Aminu Wellness on a fully diluted basis on August 04, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.