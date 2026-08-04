Nykaa Net Profit Climbs 226% To ₹79.76 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 29%

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Mumbai: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, on Thursday announced a 226% surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹79.76 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, compared to ₹24.47 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 29% to ₹2,782 crore, up from ₹2,154.94 crore reported in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,791.31 crore.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹2,662.15 crore, compared to ₹2,120.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Employee benefits expense rose to ₹224.85 crore from ₹182.02 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased to ₹0.28, up from ₹0.08 in the same quarter last year.

Strategic Acquisition

In a separate development, the company's Board approved the acquisition of a 51% equity stake in Aminu Wellness Private Limited for a consideration of up to ₹32 crore. Aminu Wellness, incorporated on June 6, 2019, specialises in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of cosmetics products in the skincare category.

Aminu Wellness Turnover

Aminu Wellness reported a turnover of ₹19.44 crore for FY 2025-26. Its turnover was ₹12.96 crore in FY 2024-25 and ₹8.40 crore in FY 2023-24. The transaction is expected to be completed by September 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.