Nykaa Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹79 Crore, Revenue Climbs 28% To ₹2,648 Crore In Strong Beauty-Led Growth

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of the Nykaa brand, reported a sharp rise in Q4 FY26 profit to Rs 78.75 crore. |

Mumbai: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, posted a multifold rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 78.75 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 19.05 crore in the same period last year.

The strong growth was mainly supported by higher sales in the beauty business and reduced losses in the fashion segment.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased nearly 28 percent to Rs 2,648.17 crore from Rs 2,061.76 crore a year ago.

Beauty Business Continues To Lead Growth

Nykaa’s beauty business remained the biggest growth driver during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in the beauty segment rose 52 percent to Rs 157 crore. The company said strong customer demand and better operating performance helped improve margins in the segment.

The beauty vertical’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also climbed 27 percent to Rs 14,954 crore during FY26, reflecting steady growth in online beauty and personal care spending.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from the beauty business increased 26 percent to Rs 9,139.49 crore, compared with Rs 7,251.17 crore in FY25.

Fashion Segment Losses Narrow

Nykaa’s fashion business also showed improvement during the quarter.

Losses in the fashion segment narrowed sharply to Rs 8.26 crore from Rs 36.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has been focusing on improving efficiency and scaling the fashion business steadily.

The company’s overall consolidated GMV rose 28 percent to Rs 19,963 crore in FY26.

Annual Revenue Crosses $1 Billion Milestone

For the full FY26 financial year, Nykaa’s consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 203.94 crore from Rs 72.07 crore in FY25.

Annual revenue from operations rose 26 percent to Rs 10,022.35 crore, crossing the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.