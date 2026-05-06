Zee Drags Nykaa To Court For Using Its Copyrighted Music For Commercial Purposes In Instagram Reels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has filed a lawsuit against Nykaa in the Delhi High Court, accusing the company of using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels without permission.

Zee has sought damages of nearly Rs 2 crore, claiming that Nykaa used its music in promotional content to advertise products on social media.

According to the lawsuit filed on April 3, Zee said it has a licensing agreement with Meta Platforms. This agreement allows users to use its music on Instagram, but only for non-commercial purposes.

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However, Zee alleged that Nykaa used these songs for commercial promotions, which violates the agreement.

The company claimed that Nykaa used several of its songs in reels to promote products to its large follower base.

Zee also stated in the case that Nykaa used the music without securing any permissions/authorisations from the company.

The lawsuit is very detailed and runs into more than 900 pages. It includes screenshots and links of Instagram reels where the songs were allegedly used.

Zee has identified 12 such reels in the complaint. During a court hearing, Nykaa’s lawyer told the court that these flagged links have already been taken down.

Both companies have not publicly commented on the case.

The dispute highlights a growing issue in digital marketing. Many brands use popular songs in short videos like Instagram reels to attract viewers and promote products.

Short-form video content has become a major marketing tool, especially on platforms like Instagram, where companies rely on music to increase engagement and reach.

Legal experts say this case could have wider implications for brands and influencers. It may clarify how copyrighted music can be used on social media, especially in commercial promotions.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26.