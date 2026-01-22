 Zee Entertainment Net Profit Surges 127% YoY To ₹109 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises To ₹2,124 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZee Entertainment Net Profit Surges 127% YoY To ₹109 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises To ₹2,124 Crore

Zee Entertainment Net Profit Surges 127% YoY To ₹109 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises To ₹2,124 Crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a 127.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), while revenue from operations inched up marginally to Rs 2,124 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122 crore in Q2 and Rs 81 crore in Q1. The topline showed stability, even as expenses grew sequentially.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment recorded a consolidated net profit of Rupees 109 crore in Q3 FY26, more than doubling from Rupees 48 crore in Q3 FY25, despite a marginal revenue decline from Rupees 2,127 crore a year ago to Rupees 2,124 crore in the current quarter. Revenue grew sequentially from Rupees 2,044 crore in Q2 and Rupees 2,048 crore in Q1. Profit showed a dip from Rupees 122 crore in Q2, while still outperforming Rupees 81 crore in Q1, supported by cost rationalization and higher other income.

Sequential growth moderates amid higher costs

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 3.9 percent to Rupees 2,124 crore, while net profit declined 10.7 percent from Rupees 122 crore in Q2. Total expenses increased to Rupees 2,048 crore from Rupees 1,969 crore in Q2, led by higher employee costs and marketing spends. Margins came under pressure with EPS (basic and diluted) falling to Rupees 1.13 from Rupees 1.27 in the previous quarter. Other income rose to Rupees 64 crore from Rupees 59 crore, partially cushioning the impact of rising costs.

Management Commentary & Key Drivers

FPJ Shorts
Australia Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Injured After Gunman Opens In New South Wales
Australia Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Injured After Gunman Opens In New South Wales
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early Days Of Her Career- Watch VIDEO
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early Days Of Her Career- Watch VIDEO
Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Worth ₹13.7 Crore, Adorned With 337 Gems, White Gold
Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Worth ₹13.7 Crore, Adorned With 337 Gems, White Gold
High Voltage Drama During Mayoral Lottery! Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Stages Walkout From Mantralaya; Alleges Injustice To OBCs & STs | Watch
High Voltage Drama During Mayoral Lottery! Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Stages Walkout From Mantralaya; Alleges Injustice To OBCs & STs | Watch

While no specific commentary was provided in the filing, the performance was driven by content monetization, digital growth, and sustained viewership in flagship channels. Notably, there were no exceptional losses this quarter. EPS improved significantly year-on-year from Rupees 0.49 in Q3 FY25 to Rupees 1.13, although it declined sequentially. Zee has also completed the acquisition of remaining 10 percent equity in Margo, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Nine-month performance reflects resilience

For the nine months ended December 2025, Zee reported Rupees 6,216 crore in revenue from operations, nearly flat compared to Rupees 6,206 crore in the previous year period. Net profit rose 20.9 percent to Rupees 312 crore versus Rupees 258 crore in 9M FY25. With stable topline and improved profitability, the company’s operational performance indicates resilience amid sectoral headwinds and ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's unaudited financial results as reported to stock exchanges. Investors should exercise caution and consult professionals before making financial decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zee Entertainment Net Profit Surges 127% YoY To ₹109 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises To ₹2,124 Crore
Zee Entertainment Net Profit Surges 127% YoY To ₹109 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises To ₹2,124 Crore
Bank of India Shares Surge Nearly 7% To 52-Week High After Q3 Profit Rises 7% To ₹2,705 Crore
Bank of India Shares Surge Nearly 7% To 52-Week High After Q3 Profit Rises 7% To ₹2,705 Crore
Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹466 Crore, Revenue Rises 23% YoY To ₹1,321 Crore
Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹466 Crore, Revenue Rises 23% YoY To ₹1,321 Crore
Banks May Remain Closed For Four Straight Days, Strike Over Five-Day Work Week Raises Alarm
Banks May Remain Closed For Four Straight Days, Strike Over Five-Day Work Week Raises Alarm
Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence
Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence