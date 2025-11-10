 Nykaa's Parent Company FSN E-Commerce Climbs 8% After Multifold Growth In Net Profit To ₹34.4 Crore
Nykaa has reappointed Nayar as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 12, 2026, to February 11, 2031.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, on Monday climbed nearly 8 per cent after the fashion and beauty retailer reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.The company's stock jumped 7.87 per cent to Rs 265.30 apiece on the BSE.On the NSE, shares of Mumbai-based FSN E-Commerce increased by 7.86 per cent to Rs 265.20 per piece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 482.65 points, or 0.58 per cent, to trade at 83,698.93, while the NSE Nifty advanced by 139.60 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 25,631.90 in the late-morning trade.On Friday, FSN E-Commerce reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

Nykaa's consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,744 crore.Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said the quarter's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.Meanwhile, Nykaa has reappointed Nayar as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 12, 2026, to February 11, 2031.The company added 19 physical beauty stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 265 across 90 cities. 

