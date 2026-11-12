Tata Power Picks Sanjay Banga For Top Leadership Role, Five-Year CEO And MD Term To Begin In May 2027

Sanjay Banga |

Mumbai: Tata Power has announced a significant leadership transition, appointing Sanjay Banga as Additional Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate, effective November 11, 2026.

The company's board has also approved his appointment as CEO and Managing Director (MD) for five years, beginning May 1, 2027, and continuing until April 30, 2032, subject to shareholder approval.

The appointment brings an experienced power-sector professional into a leadership role as Tata Power continues expanding its renewable energy and electricity distribution businesses.

Leadership Transition

Banga currently serves as CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and President – Renewables at Tata Power. His responsibilities include overseeing renewable energy operations and supporting the company's growing clean energy portfolio. Previously, he served as President of Tata Power's Transmission and Distribution businesses and CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

Three Decades Of Experience

Banga brings more than 30 years of experience across India's electricity and power infrastructure sectors. He began his professional journey in 1989 as an Engineer Trainee at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

Between 1989 and 1995, he worked on the operation and commissioning of super thermal power projects. He subsequently joined Reliance Energy, formerly BSES Limited, where he worked from 1996 until 2003. Banga joined Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited in 2003, marking the beginning of his association with Tata Power's distribution operations.

Expertise Across Power Sector

Throughout his career, Banga has handled electricity distribution, business development, regulatory matters, digital transformation and project management. His experience also covers commercial operations, organisational change and stakeholder engagement across public and private utilities.

Focus On Future Growth

The proposed appointment places an experienced industry executive at the centre of Tata Power's leadership succession. His background in renewable energy and electricity distribution could support the company's operational priorities and long-term business strategy. The appointment as CEO and MD will take effect on May 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

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