Reliance Adds Over 1 Lakh Employees In FY26, Green Energy Project May Create 2 Lakh More Jobs

Reliance Workforce Crosses 4.19 Lakh. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries added more than 1 lakh employees during FY26, taking its total workforce to 4,19,911 as of March 31, 2026, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The company said it focused on hiring talent in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, automation and digital transformation. These recruitments reflect Reliance’s efforts to transform itself into an AI-first and deep-tech-driven company.

Green Energy To Become Next Job Engine

Reliance expects its green energy business to become a major source of employment in the coming years.

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The company said the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Gigacomplex being developed in Jamnagar has the potential to create more than 2 lakh green jobs across the economy.

According to Reliance, the shift towards clean energy will not only support sustainable growth but also generate large-scale employment opportunities in emerging industries.

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Higher Investment In Employees

Reliance continued to increase spending on its workforce during the year.

The company spent Rs 30,318 crore on employees in FY26, up 6.2 percent from Rs 28,559 crore in the previous financial year.

The report highlighted that Reliance’s focus extends beyond hiring and includes employee development, leadership training and workplace culture initiatives.

Recognition For Workplace Culture

FY26 marked the sixth consecutive year in which Reliance was recognised as a “Great Place to Work”.

The company also received recognition from Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2024 and was featured among India’s top leadership factories by the Great Manager Institute.

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These recognitions reflect the company’s continued focus on leadership development and employee engagement.

Focus On Diversity And Technology

Reliance reported progress in increasing female representation across the organisation.

Women accounted for 14.7 percent of leadership positions and 30.6% of revenue-generating roles during FY26.

Meanwhile, Jio deployed an AI-powered recruitment platform that supports 11 languages to make hiring more accessible and unbiased.

The company’s Graduate Engineer Trainee programme received 53,900 registrations during the year, helping Reliance reach candidates from remote and underserved regions across the country.