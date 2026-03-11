Reliance Industries Boosts LPG Output From Jamnagar To Support Domestic Supply Amid Global Energy Volatility

Reliance Industries Limited said it is increasing LPG production at its Jamnagar refining and petrochemical complexes and diverting natural gas from the KG-D6 Basin to priority sectors. |

Mumbai: With global energy markets facing uncertainty, Reliance Industries is ramping up fuel production and reallocating gas supplies to help ensure steady access to essential energy for India’s domestic and priority sectors.

🔋 Reliance Expands LPG Production at Jamnagar Refinery | MCap 18,86,832.66 Cr



• Increasing LPG production at Jamnagar refinery to ensure stable domestic supply during global energy volatility

• Natural gas from KG-D6 Basin to be diverted to priority sectors as per government… pic.twitter.com/24nKkoemqX — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 10, 2026

Reliance Industries has stepped up efforts to maximize liquefied petroleum gas output from its refining and petrochemical complexes at Jamnagar. The company said its teams are working continuously to optimize refinery operations and raise LPG production levels. The Jamnagar facility, described as the world’s largest integrated refining hub, is being leveraged to support stable domestic LPG supply. The initiative is aimed at maintaining uninterrupted access to cooking fuel for Indian households during a period of heightened volatility in global energy markets.

Alongside increased LPG output, the company is redirecting natural gas produced from the KG-D6 Basin toward priority sectors. The shift is being implemented in line with national energy priorities and government allocation guidelines. By diverting gas supplies to essential industries and services, Reliance aims to support sectors that play a critical role in the country’s economic stability and energy ecosystem. The move reflects a coordinated approach between the company and national authorities to manage energy resources during uncertain global conditions.

Reliance said safeguarding India’s energy security and supporting millions of households remain central to its operational strategy. Ensuring access to essential fuels is being treated as a national priority as the company adapts its production and supply strategy. The company emphasized that its actions are aligned with government guidelines and designed to strengthen the reliability of domestic energy supply chains. The steps aim to keep fuel availability stable despite fluctuations in global energy markets.

Reliance stated it will continue working closely with the Government of India to comply with national guidelines and allocation priorities related to energy distribution. The company said it remains committed to ensuring that energy supplies reach the sectors and communities that require them most, particularly during periods of global uncertainty affecting energy markets. Reliance’s measures highlight its role in supporting India’s fuel supply stability, with refinery operations and natural gas allocation being adjusted to reinforce the country’s energy resilience.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the media statement released by Reliance Industries Limited on March 10, 2026. No additional sources or independent reporting have been used in preparing this article.