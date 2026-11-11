Tata Power Q2 Net Profit Jumps 33% To Record ₹1,652 Crore, Revenue Rises 26%

Tata Power's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit attributable to shareholders rose 49 percent to Rs 1,366 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Power Company Limited reported a 48.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to Rs 1,366.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 919.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 26.3 percent to Rs 19,635.94 crore from Rs 15,544.91 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing on Wednesday, November 11.

Total consolidated net profit, including non-controlling interests, rose to Rs 1,652.04 crore from Rs 1,245.39 crore.

Quarterly Performance

The company's total income climbed to Rs 19,964.30 crore from Rs 16,050.32 crore a year earlier.

However, total expenses increased to Rs 18,640.57 crore against Rs 14,723.66 crore, reflecting higher expenditure across several operating categories.

Fuel costs rose sharply to Rs 4,632.94 crore from Rs 1,347.06 crore, while power purchase costs increased to Rs 6,244.99 crore from Rs 5,663.93 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,179.85 crore, compared with Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased 16.2 percent from Rs 1,175.93 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 3.1 percent from Rs 19,051.26 crore, while total consolidated net profit increased from Rs 1,400.86 crore to Rs 1,652.04 crore.

Basic earnings per share, after regulatory deferral balances, improved to Rs 4.27 from Rs 2.88 a year earlier.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 15.2 percent to Rs 38,687.20 crore from Rs 33,579.98 crore in H1 FY26.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 2,542.04 crore from Rs 1,979.30 crore.

Total consolidated net profit increased to Rs 3,052.90 crore from Rs 2,507.71 crore.

Exceptional Items

The September quarter included a Rs 317.36 crore exceptional gain following the derecognition of Tata Projects Limited as an associate.

This was partly offset by impairment charges totalling Rs 198.18 crore, leaving a net exceptional gain of Rs 119.18 crore.

Auditor Disclosure

The company's auditor drew attention to an arbitration dispute involving an award of USD 490.32 million, alongside related costs and interest.

Tata Power has challenged the award in Singapore. The filing states that no provision has been recognised pending the legal proceedings. The auditor's review conclusion remained unmodified.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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