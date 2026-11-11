Voltas Appoints Sunil D’Souza As New Chairman From November 12, Noel Tata To Become Chairman Emeritus

Voltas appoints Tata Consumer Products CEO Sunil D’Souza as Chairman from November 12. |

Mumbai: Tata Group company Voltas Limited has appointed Sunil D’Souza as its new Chairman, effective November 12, 2026, following Noel Tata’s decision to step down from the company's leadership.

D’Souza currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consumer Products, bringing extensive experience across consumer goods, home appliances and business management.

Leadership Transition

According to a regulatory filing, Noel Tata will step down as Chairman and Director of Voltas at the close of business hours on November 11, 2026.

The company's board approved his retirement during a meeting held on November 6.

Following his departure, Tata will assume the position of Chairman Emeritus from November 12, maintaining his association with the company.

D’Souza's appointment marks a leadership transition at Voltas, one of India's established air conditioning and engineering companies.

Professional Journey

D’Souza has been serving as CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consumer Products since April 2020.

Before joining Tata Consumer Products, he was Managing Director of Whirlpool India for more than four years.

During his tenure at Whirlpool, he played an important role in driving business transformation and strengthening the company's operations in India.

His earlier professional experience includes senior responsibilities at Hindustan Unilever and PepsiCo, providing him with exposure to major consumer-facing businesses.

Strategic Experience

D’Souza brings experience in corporate leadership, business transformation and consumer markets to his new position.

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His background across multiple industries adds to the leadership expertise available to Voltas as the company navigates changing market conditions and competition.

The appointment also reflects a significant leadership change within the Tata Group's consumer-facing businesses.

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