Tata Electronics Hosur Factory Accident Claims 3 Lives As Contract Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Wastewater Tank | X / @DinmaScoop

Hosur: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of three contract workers, who lost their lives at an electronics facility in Hosur district.

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In a post on X, Keerthana outlined the government's response and immediate relief measures, emphasising that the district administration has been directed to extend all necessary support to the affected families.

" by the tragic loss of three precious lives in the incident at Tata Electronics' facility in Hosur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time. I have spoken to the district administration and directed them to extend all necessary support to the affected families and ensure that the situation is addressed with utmost urgency," she said.

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Emphasising that industrial growth must prioritise employee security, Keerthana assured that strict measures will be undertaken to prevent such tragic incidents in future.

"The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We must ensure that every necessary measure is put in place to prevent such tragedies from recurring," she said.

The contract workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater storage tank at the facility.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)