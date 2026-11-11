Harit Nagpal Retires As Tata Play MD After 16 Years, To Continue On Company Board

Harit Nagpal retires as Tata Play MD after 16 years, effective November 2, 2026. |

Mumbai: Harit Nagpal has retired as Managing Director of Tata Play after leading the company for 16 years. However, he will continue his association with the organisation as a member of its board of directors.

His retirement became effective on November 2, 2026, coinciding with his 65th birthday, in accordance with the Tata Group's retirement policy for executive directors.

Leadership Journey

Nagpal joined Tata Sky, now known as Tata Play, in August 2010, succeeding Vikram Kaushik, who had headed the company since its launch in 2004.

Before joining Tata Sky, Nagpal served as Group Marketing Director at Vodafone. His professional journey also included leadership roles at Shoppers Stop, Pepsi, Marico and Lakme.

A chemical engineering graduate from Panjab University, he holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi.

He also served as president of the DTH Operators Association of India, representing the industry's interests during significant regulatory and commercial changes.

Business Transformation

During Nagpal's tenure, Tata Play underwent a major transformation, expanding beyond its traditional direct-to-home (DTH) television business.

The company's rebranding from Tata Sky to Tata Play reflected its strategy to establish a broader presence in India's evolving entertainment market.

Under his leadership, the company diversified into broadband services and over-the-top (OTT) content aggregation, integrating conventional television distribution with digital entertainment offerings.

Industry Challenges

The transition came as India's DTH industry faced increasing competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer viewing habits.

Traditional television operators continue to face challenges involving subscriber retention, pricing pressures and rising content costs.

Nagpal's continued presence on Tata Play's board will maintain his association with the company as it navigates these industry changes.

His retirement concludes a significant chapter in Tata Play's leadership history and its transition towards integrated entertainment services.