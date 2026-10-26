Sky Is No Longer The Limit; It’s The Start Of The Race For Digital Control

The expansion of satellite internet constellations is intensifying competition for orbital space, connectivity and strategic influence, presenting India with an opportunity to shape fairer international rules | File Pics

Elon Musk says Starlink “would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas”. He is probably right. Even the most remote village or town could get the same connection as an office in a metro city. But the debate in Delhi over spectrum, price and security misses the larger shift his satellites represent. The sky just above us is being divided between two powers, and every country will soon be asked to pick a side. India has faced such a choice before. In 1961, it refused to choose. It should refuse again, and this time lead.

The Race To Control Low Earth Orbit

Look at what is going up. SpaceX now has more than 11,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, over half of all satellites circling the Earth, and plans to deploy tens of thousands more. China is building two rival networks, Guowang and Qianfan, each designed for well over 10,000 satellites. Amazon is close behind. Within a decade, most of the world’s satellite internet will come from a handful of American and Chinese networks.

Why does this matter? A physicist would put it simply. Satellites must maintain safe distances from one another, fly at particular heights and share a limited band of radio frequencies. The useful region is a thin shell, only several hundred kilometres deep. If it gets too crowded, a single collision can scatter debris that causes further collisions. Scientists call this chain reaction the Kessler syndrome. Every satellite added makes the next one more difficult to accommodate. Under today’s international rules, the best orbital heights and frequencies go largely to whoever claims them first. The rules also reward speed because an operator that deploys on schedule retains its claim. Those who launch first keep their positions. Those who come later have to ask.

The Cold War divided nations according to which superpower supplied their weapons. The coming decades may divide them by which superpower supplies their internet. A country that connects its schools, hospitals, banks and armed forces to one network will find it very difficult to leave. Switching would mean replacing every dish and gateway. Dependence gets built into the hardware.

Starlink And The Risks Of Dependence

Ukraine has already shown what this means. After Russia’s invasion, Starlink kept its soldiers, officials and hospitals connected, providing a genuine lifeline. But Kyiv also learnt that decisions about where the service worked and for whom were being taken inside a private company in California. Gratitude and vulnerability arrived in the same box. No Indian government should want its security to rest on a decision made in someone else’s boardroom, whether in America or China.

India’s position here is unusual. It is the largest market Starlink has yet to enter, a space power in its own right and a voice the Global South listens to. When OneWeb, Starlink’s rival, lost access to Russian rockets in 2022, it was ISRO that carried 72 of its satellites into orbit. Indian companies are now building satellite services of their own. That combination is rare, and it should be used for more than securing a good tariff.

A Precedent For Fair Access

History offers a precedent few remember. In 1976, eight equatorial countries signed the Bogotá Declaration, claiming the geostationary orbit above their territory as their own. The legal claim failed, but the politics worked. Pressure from developing nations pushed the International Telecommunication Union to guarantee every country a slot and frequencies in that orbit. This included countries that could not yet launch a satellite. The latecomers were protected by rules, not rockets.

Low orbit has no such protection today. India should demand one. What would orbital non-alignment look like in practice? Three steps.

First, Constellation Portability

Indians can carry their mobile number from one company to another. India should likewise require satellite services sold here to use dishes and gateways that can switch between networks. This is no longer science fiction. Flat electronic antennas can already track satellites from more than one system, and global 5G standards now include satellite links. Critical users, such as the armed forces, power grids and banks, should be required to connect through at least two networks so that no single switch can turn them off. No Indian institution should be locked into one constellation by its hardware. This is easy to demand now, while Starlink still seeks entry. It will be impossible later.

Second, A Bogotá For Low Orbit

India should lead a coalition at the ITU to secure fair, reserved access to low orbit and its frequencies for countries that cannot yet launch. The next World Radiocommunication Conference, in 2027, is the place to begin. Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria and South Africa share the same worry. Together with India, they carry real weight. The developing world won its share of the geostationary arc fifty years ago. It can win a share of the low sky now, but only before that sky is full.

Third, A Shared Sky For The Neighbourhood

In 2017, India launched the South Asia Satellite and offered it to its neighbours. That idea should now grow up. ISRO and Indian industry can build a modest network open to partners across South Asia, Africa and the Indian Ocean. It need not match Starlink in size. It need not be the cheapest or the fastest, either. It only has to ensure that no partner is left with a single choice.

None of this means shutting Starlink out. Non-aligned India bought arms from many countries and became dependent on none. It can buy connectivity the same way. Rules that apply equally to every network, whether American, Chinese or Indian, are not hostility; they are insurance.

The real question before Delhi is not whether to let Musk’s satellites in; it is whether India becomes one more customer of someone else’s sky or the country that writes fair rules for everyone else’s. In 1961, India stood outside two blocs and gave voice to many. The sky is where that choice will be made again.

Nishant Sahdev is a physicist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, US and contributor at the Wall Street Journal & Barron’s.

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