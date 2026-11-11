 Apollo Hospitals Names Dr Ritu Mittal Garg CEO For Four Key Regions, Former Fortis Executive Takes Charge Of Partner Hospitals Network
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HomeBusinessApollo Hospitals Names Dr Ritu Mittal Garg CEO For Four Key Regions, Former Fortis Executive Takes Charge Of Partner Hospitals Network

Apollo Hospitals Names Dr Ritu Mittal Garg CEO For Four Key Regions, Former Fortis Executive Takes Charge Of Partner Hospitals Network

Apollo Hospitals appoints Dr Ritu Mittal Garg as CEO – Multi Regions, overseeing four Indian regions and its Partner Hospitals network after her tenure at Fortis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals Names Dr Ritu Mittal Garg CEO For Four Key Regions, Former Fortis Executive Takes Charge Of Partner Hospitals Network
Apollo Hospitals appoints Dr Ritu Mittal Garg as CEO. |

New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals has appointed Dr Ritu Mittal Garg as Chief Executive Officer – Multi Regions, entrusting her with leadership responsibilities across four major geographical regions in India and strategic oversight of its Partner Hospitals network.

The appointment marks a significant leadership transition for Garg, who previously served as Chief Growth & Innovation Officer at Fortis Healthcare.

Regional Leadership

In her new role, Garg will oversee Apollo Hospitals' operations across North, Central, Western and Eastern India, covering a substantial part of the healthcare group's geographical presence.

She will also provide strategic oversight to the Partner Hospitals network, supporting the organisation's broader healthcare operations and growth initiatives.

Her responsibilities will involve working with regional teams and contributing to the hospital group's ongoing transformation and expansion strategy.

Previous Experience

Before joining Apollo Hospitals, Garg held the position of Chief Growth & Innovation Officer at Fortis Healthcare, where her leadership responsibilities focused on growth and innovation.

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Her experience in the healthcare sector is expected to contribute to Apollo's efforts to strengthen its regional presence and develop its hospital network.

Garg Shares Message

Announcing her new professional journey through a LinkedIn post, Garg expressed gratitude towards Apollo Hospitals' leadership and employees for their welcome and confidence.

She said she looked forward to learning from the institution's established legacy while collaborating with teams across the organisation.

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Garg also emphasised her intention to bring her professional experience and perspectives to support Apollo Hospitals' continued growth and transformation.

The appointment brings an experienced healthcare executive into a senior leadership position with responsibilities spanning several key Indian markets.

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