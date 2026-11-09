Pune: Raj Thackeray Calls For Expert-Appointed Guides At Maharashtra's Historic Forts, Proposes Permanent Exhibition

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has called for trained guides selected by experts at the state's historic forts to ensure that visitors are told accurate history rather than popular myths presented as facts.

He also proposed setting up a permanent exhibition with separate galleries dedicated to different forts.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Samarbhumi - Fort Panhala light-and-sound show at New English School, Ramanbaug, in Pune on Monday (Nov 9), Thackeray said guides at historical sites should be selected by experts and government authorities.

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He said people should not be allowed to work as guides simply because they can narrate stories about history. He pointed out that several countries have systems in which guides at historic sites are appointed after being selected by experts and authorities.

Thackeray said the absence of such a system could lead to incorrect versions of history being passed on to visitors. He stressed the need to distinguish between documented history and popular folklore.

'Nobody should claim ownership over history'

Recalling historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, Thackeray said people should never claim complete ownership over history. He referred to Purandare's view that new documents and discoveries could change the way historical events are understood.

Thackeray also narrated a popular story about 200-250 Maratha soldiers trapped inside a fort by a Mughal army of around 3,000-4,000 soldiers.

According to the story, an elderly woman living in the fort helped the soldiers prepare thousands of plates of rice and lentils. The plates were then thrown down towards the Mughal army. Seeing the large number of plates, the soldiers below allegedly believed that a much bigger force was present inside the fort and lifted the siege.

However, Thackeray clarified that the account was a myth and not established history. He said such stories could offer lessons on dealing with difficult situations, but documented history needed to be understood separately.

He said myths often become more popular because they are entertaining, while understanding actual history requires a deeper approach.

'We keep erecting statues, but...'

Thackeray also spoke about how society remembers historical personalities, particularly Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He said remembering great leaders should not be limited to erecting statues and celebrating their birth and death anniversaries.

Recalling a conversation with Purandare, he narrated how the historian had once asked friends visiting from England whether they had seen statues of prominent historical personalities there.

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According to Thackeray, one of them explained that Britain's historical figures were already part of the country's collective consciousness and did not need to be remembered only through statues.

Drawing a comparison, Thackeray said, "Maharaj is still not fully in our blood. Because he is separate, we have to erect statues and celebrate birth anniversaries and death anniversaries."

He said people should understand history, learn from it and follow the values of great leaders through their actions. He added that the real tribute to historical personalities would be to take Maharashtra forward through their teachings.

Proposes permanent fort-history exhibition

Thackeray suggested developing a permanent venue where visitors could learn about Maharashtra's forts through separate galleries.

He proposed having one gallery dedicated to each fort, allowing visitors to explore its history and significance through a structured presentation.

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Referring to the Panhala Fort presentation, he said the organisers had put in considerable effort to bring history alive. He said he would try to take the proposal forward by discussing it with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also suggested that restrictions on night visits to forts, including Raigad, should be examined, as visitors may be unable to explore certain historical sites after dark.

Praising the organisers, Thackeray acknowledged the work of the two Sarangs and the team behind the presentation.

The Samarbhumi - Fort Panhala presentation has been organised by Ramanbaug Yuva Manch Dhol-Tasha Pathak and Goshta Ithe Sampat Nahi. The approximately 20-minute light-and-sound show recreates the history of Panhala Fort and narrates the siege by Siddi Jauhar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape towards Vishalgad and the sacrifice of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Shiva Kashid and the Bandal Mavalas.