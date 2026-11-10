Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Drops Out Of World's Top 10 Richest As Net Worth Falls To $148 Billion

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Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has dropped out of the world's 10 richest people after a decline in the semiconductor giant's shares reduced his personal fortune.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index update dated Nov 10, Huang's net worth fell to $148 billion, placing him 12th among the world's wealthiest individuals.

His fortune declined by $6.47 billion, or 4.2%, in the latest update, reflecting the impact of weaker Nvidia shares.

The index also showed that Huang's wealth had decreased by $15 billion, equivalent to 9.2%, over the preceding year.

Huang's position on the global wealth rankings is closely linked to Nvidia's stock market performance.

He owns more than 3.5% of the chipmaker, making him its largest individual shareholder, according to the report.

Nvidia has benefited substantially from the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with demand for its advanced semiconductor technology supporting the company's market valuation.

However, recent weakness in technology stocks has affected Nvidia's share price and the personal fortunes of investors holding significant stakes in the company.

Huang's wealth had already come under pressure earlier in November amid a broader technology sector selloff.

The latest decline has pushed him below Walmart heirs Jim Walton and Rob Walton in the billionaire rankings.

The report also refers to increased scrutiny surrounding Huang following allegations involving a possible foreign intelligence operation.

According to the supplied account, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The company maintained that it had no reason to believe national security or its trade secrets had been compromised.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed support for Huang.

Despite the controversy, the latest billionaire rankings primarily reflect changes in Nvidia's share price and Huang's substantial equity holding.

The updated figures place him behind several prominent billionaires, including Larry Ellison and Warren Buffett.