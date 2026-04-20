OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite To Launch In India On May 7: What To Expect

After the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 in India, the tech giant is now teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The two phone are now confirmed to launch on May 7 in India. The phones are likely to be more budgeted than the Nord 6. Key specifications of the two devices have been teased. These developments come at a time, when OnePlus is undergoing turmoil across the globe, having shut down operations in many areas, and winding down operations in several other areas.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will launch in India on May 7. It remains to be seen whether a dedicated launch is held, or the phones are introduced without much fanfare. The launch time is set for 12pm IST. OnePlus is taking registration of interest on its website.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is likely to launch in several colour options, while the Lite variant is teased to come in two colour options only. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Is likely to come in Blue, Cream, Black, Brown, and Deep Blue, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is likely to come in in Black and Mint Green colour options only. Official colour names are yet to be revealed.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is likely to look similar to the OnePlus Nord 6, with a square module at the back and a matte panel. There are only two cameras at the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 6. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a capsule camera setup at the back.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specifications

Coming to the specifications, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor alongside an additional Touch Reflex chip. The phone is likely to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800nits brightness, and 3840Hz PWN Dimming, It packs an 8,000mAh battery which claims to offer 2.5+ days of battery life.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, on the other hand, is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7,400 SoC, which is said to have a 103+ million AnTuTu score. The phone is teased to have a 144Hz refresh rate display and pack a 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the phone is likely to offer up to 2 days of power. The company has also promised six years of battery health.