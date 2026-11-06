Suspicious Drone-Like Device Falls From Sky Near Army Area In MP’s Shivpuri, Triggers Panic Among Villagers | VIDEO

Suspicious Drone Falls From Sky Near Army Area, Triggers Panic Among Villagers In MP’s Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A suspicious drone-like device fell from the sky in Dhand village under the Dinara police station area of Shivpuri district around midnight on Thursday, triggering panic among residents. The device was discovered near a residential area, after which villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police. As the village is located close to an Army area, authorities suspect the device may have come from that direction. However, its origin has not yet been confirmed.

According to reports, villagers heard a sound around midnight and rushed outside to investigate. They found an unidentified object resembling a drone camera lying near the house of resident Sanjeev Kushwaha.

As news of the incident spread, several villagers gathered at the location. The unusual discovery sparked speculation about the device and the circumstances in which it had fallen.

Suspicious Drone Falls From Sky In Shivpuri, Sparks Concerns Among Locals #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/xztPJ4FXfg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 6, 2026

Residents immediately informed Dinara police station and the local administration about the incident.

Dinara Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Chhari said preliminary information suggested that the drone-like device may have come from the direction of the nearby Army area.

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Police suspect that the device may have developed a technical fault or lost control while flying, causing it to fall into the village.

However, officials clarified that there is no confirmation regarding whether the device belongs to the Army or any other individual or agency. After receiving information, a team comprising Dinara police personnel and revenue officials, including a Naib Tehsildar, reached the village.

The officials inspected the spot, documented the recovery and took the device into custody for further investigation. Police are now trying to determine where the drone came from, who was operating it and why it was flying over the area.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances that caused the device to fall. Police said further details would emerge after the investigation establishes the device's ownership, origin and intended purpose.