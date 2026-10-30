 Man Files Police Complaint After Wife Skips Karwa Chauth Fast In MP's Shivpuri
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Man Files Police Complaint After Wife Skips Karwa Chauth Fast In MP's Shivpuri

A bizarre marital dispute surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after a man approached the police, alleging that his wife refused to observe the Karwa Chauth fast and worship the moon. Barelal Adivasi also accused her of infidelity and feared she might harm him. He reportedly threatened to divorce her. The allegations remain unverified, and further police action is awaited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Man Files Police Complaint After Wife Skips Karwa Chauth Fast In MP's Shivpuri
Husband Files Complaint With Police After Wife Skips Karwa Chauth Fast In MP's Shivpuri; Alleges Infidelity | AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre marital dispute came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, where a man approached the police after his wife allegedly refused to observe the Karwa Chauth fast or perform the moon-worship ritual for his long life. The husband also accused his wife of infidelity and expressed fear that she might harm him.

According to reports, Barelal Adivasi, around 30, a resident of Bijrawan village in the Badarwas area, submitted a written application to the officer in charge of the Badarwas police station against his wife, Mithlesh Adivasi.

In his complaint, Barelal stated that his wife did not observe the Karwa Chauth fast for him. He also alleged that she refused to worship the moon on the occasion.

Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women, who fast and pray for their husbands' long lives and the well-being of their married lives.

The husband reportedly said he was upset by his wife's decision to skip the rituals. He further accused her of being unfaithful and claimed that he feared she might cause him harm.

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Barelal also stated in his application that he would divorce his wife if she did not perform the religious rituals for him. His decision to approach the police over the matter on Karwa Chauth has drawn attention in the area.

However, no response from his wife, Mithlesh, has been reported so far. The allegations made by the husband have also not been independently verified.

As of now, the matter is based on the application submitted by Barelal. Details regarding any police action or further investigation are yet to emerge.

The incident has sparked discussion in the area, turning a disagreement over a traditional religious practice into an unusual marital dispute.

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