Man Allegedly Kills Wife On Karwa Chauth In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On a day when married women observe Karwa Chauth for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, a tragic incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Tyagi Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Murar police station in the district. The woman was identified as Madhu Srivastava, who lived with her husband, Anand Srivastava, and their two children.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: On the alleged murder of Madhu Srivastava by her husband, Sandeep Bangre, CSP, Murar Circle, says, “We received an FIR reporting that Anand Srivastava had killed his wife in Tyagi Nagar. Our team reached the spot, secured the crime scene and questioned family members. A domestic dispute has emerged as the preliminary motive...” — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, registered an FIR on murder charges and took the husband into custody for questioning.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre told ANI, “The police received information about the incident through the First Response Vehicle (FRV) at around 10.30 am, that Madhu Srivastava, who lived with her husband Anand Srivastava in Tyagi Nagar, had been murdered. Our police team reached the spot and secured the crime scene. We questioned her family members and her husband. Prima facie, it appears that the husband killed his wife. An FIR has been lodged on murder charges, and a probe is underway.”

He added that a preliminary inquiry suggested that a possible domestic dispute led to the incident, but the exact circumstances would be established after further questioning and investigation.

“The couple got married in 2010 and have two children, a 14-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. The woman was reportedly a native of Bhind. The family had been living in their ancestral house in Tyagi Nagar since their marriage,” the CSP said.

The police are questioning the husband to ascertain the circumstances of the murder and the weapon or object used in the crime. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.