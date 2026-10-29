Man Steals Gold Chain From 8-Month-Old Baby Girl's Neck At Crowded Shop In Bhopal; Shocking CCTV Video Emerges

Man Steals Gold Chain From 8-Month-Old Baby Girl's Neck At Crowded Shop In Bhopal; CCTV Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage of an 8-month-old baby girl becoming the victim of a gold ornament theft has surfaced on social media from Bhopal's busy Chowk Bazaar. An unidentified young man allegedly cut a thread tied around the baby's neck and stole a gold ornament attached to it. The incident reportedly took place in a crowded shop and was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop.

According to information, the baby’s mother was carrying her inside the cosmetics shop when the accused took advantage of the crowd and noticed the gold ornament. The accused allegedly cut the thread around the baby's neck and removed the gold ornament, locally known as a 'Hai'.

Watch the video here:

Theft Captured On CCTV

The CCTV footage clearly shows the baby being carried by her mother in a cosmetics shop. The shop is crowded, and the mother is busy communicating with the shopkeeper. Taking advantage of the situation, the man cuts the thread around the baby’s neck and steals the ornament.

The theft reportedly went unnoticed at the time, allowing the accused to escape from the spot immediately afterwards.

The incident was reportedly recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside the cosmetics shop. The footage is expected to help the police identify the accused and establish how the theft took place.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children in crowded marketplaces, where thieves may take advantage of busy surroundings.

Police Register FIR, Search For Accused

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Bhopal.

Police registered an FIR and started an investigation into the theft.

Officials are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and trace his whereabouts.

The police are also trying to establish the sequence of events leading to the theft.

The accused has not yet been identified, and further details about the incident are awaited.

Police are continuing their investigation based on the available footage and the complaint received in the case.