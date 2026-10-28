Newly Married Woman Flees With Lover From Outside Gwalior Zoo, Returns After 20 Days, Rejects Husband And Boyfriend

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old woman, Suhana Rajak, who disappeared from outside Phoolbagh Zoo in Gwalior on October 6, returned after 20 days and refused to go with either her husband or boyfriend. Police had registered a kidnapping case and examined footage from over 100 CCTV cameras while searching across Gwalior and Morena. Despite extensive efforts, investigators could not trace her.

According to reports, Suhana married Karan Rajak, a Shivpuri resident, five months ago. On October 6, the couple visited Phoolbagh Zoo in Gwalior.

Narwar Kankar, Shivpuri 21-year-old Karan Rajak had brought his 18-year-old wife Suhana Rajak to visit the Phoolbagh Zoo in Gwalior. When the husband went to park the bike, the wife fled on a bike with her lover Arman Khan. Now the husband is running around the police station 😐 — JusticeForMen (@Mr_Prajapat551) October 8, 2026

Around 3:09 pm, Suhana reportedly asked her husband to park their motorcycle. When Karan returned, she had disappeared. CCTV footage allegedly showed her running towards another motorcycle and leaving within 26 seconds.

Karan subsequently approached Padav Police Station, where police registered a kidnapping case and launched an investigation. Following her return, Suhana told police she had taken a lift from an unidentified motorcyclist, who dropped her in Bahodapur's Motijheel area.

She claimed she subsequently lost her way and stayed in a hut. However, investigators reportedly found inconsistencies in her account, as she could not identify the rider or provide details about the hut.

According to reports, Suhana had previously gone missing three times. Two years ago, while still a minor, she reportedly left with a young man named Armaan, leading to a POCSO case.

Refuses Husband And Boyfriend

Suhana has reportedly refused to accompany either her husband or boyfriend. Police are preparing to record her statement before a court.

Authorities are also considering sending her to a Nari Niketan shelter while investigations continue into her disappearance.