Bhopal-Delhi IndiGo Flight Cancelled After Hard Landing, Technical Snag; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Among 183 Passengers Affected | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IndiGo flight from Bhopal to Delhi was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday following a technical snag detected after the aircraft's hard landing at Raja Bhoj Airport.

The cancellation affected 183 passengers, including Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was scheduled to travel on the flight.

The Delhi-Bhopal IndiGo flight made a hard landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday, following which the aircraft underwent a technical inspection. The inspection revealed that the aircraft was unfit for flight, leading to the cancellation of the service.

According to airport officials, inspecting an aircraft after a hard landing is a standard procedure.

If a pilot determines that the aircraft has touched down on the runway with greater force than expected, the engineering team is notified, and a technical inspection is conducted.

The aircraft is permitted to fly again only after all necessary procedures are completed and formal clearance is granted.

Airport director Alok Tripati said, a Bhopal-bound IndiGo plane developed technical problems, so its return flight to Bhopal to Delhi was cancelled. There were 183 passengers and 150 of them were re-routed. Thirty three were refunded their fare.