12-Year-Old Girl Sent To Juvenile Home Over Alleged Murder Of 4-Year-Old Boy In MP's Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile reform home in Vidisha after police alleged that she killed a four-year-old boy in Shamgarh following a dispute linked to chocolate.

Shamgarh police said the case came to light after two days of questioning and investigation. The girl was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to the juvenile home in Vidisha. Shamgarh police station in-charge Kapil Saunriya said further action was being taken.

The victim, Krishnapal alias Babu, lived in Punjabi Colony in Shamgarh. Police said the girl, who lived in the neighbourhood, allegedly wanted to take revenge after Babu's mother had scolded her over chocolate around 10 to 12 days earlier.

On October 24, at around 2 pm, Babu was allegedly called to the girl's house on the pretext of being given chocolate. It is alleged that he was pushed into a water tank and a stone was placed on top.

When Babu did not return home, his family began searching for him. He was reportedly last seen with the girl. Police searched the house on suspicion and found the child's body in the tank. During questioning, police said the girl confessed to killing him. Babu was the only brother of three sisters. His death has left the family devastated.

MP's Mandsaur School Vehicle Crashes Into Tree, Seven Children And Driver Injured; All Out Of Danger

Seven children and the driver were injured after a private school vehicle carrying students from Rinda village lost control and crashed into a babul tree between Bediya Khedi and Luhari in Mandsaur district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police control room, the accident occurred in the Afzalpur police station area. The injured children and driver were taken to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.