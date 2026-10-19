13-Year-Old Girl Drowns In 50-Foot-Deep Well While Learning To Swim In MP's Mandsaur | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl drowned in a well while bathing and learning to swim in Nenora village under Piplia Mandi police station area on Sunday.

A five-member diving team from Mandsaur retrieved her body from the approximately 50-foot-deep well around 2 pm, nearly two hours after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Priyanshi Patidar, daughter of farmer Sunil Patidar. She had gone to Jagdish Patidar’s well on Kheda Khadan Road around noon.

She reportedly entered the water with the help of a rope but slipped into deeper water after the rope came loose. Around seven other children were present at the spot.

Villagers tried to rescue her but could not succeed due to the depth and water level. A diving team from Mandsaur later recovered the body.

Assistant sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Munia and other police personnel reached the spot.

The body was sent for postmortem and police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

Priyanshi was a Class VIII student. Her father is a farmer, and she had an elder brother and sister.