Indore Witnesses Unseasonal October Rain Amid 14-Inch Rainfall Deficit; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Seeks ₹50 Crore For Water Management | VIDEO

Indore Receives Unexpected October Rain Amid 14-Inch Rainfall Deficit, Mayor Seeks ₹50 Crore | Google

Indore Unexpected Rain: Unexpected rainfall in Indore on October 18 and 19 has brought a sudden change in the weather after a long dry spell. However, concerns over the city's water shortage still prevail. The city has received only around 23 inches of rainfall against its usual annual average of 37 inches, leaving a deficit of nearly 14 inches. With the shortage raising concerns over future water supply, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has sought a ₹50 crore package from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for water management.

The recent showers, which began on Sunday after nearly a month without significant rainfall, brought temporary relief from dry conditions. However, the localised rainfall is unlikely to make up for the substantial monsoon shortfall.

🎥 Indore Witnesses Unexpected Rain After A Long Dry Spell And Scorching Heat #IndoreRains #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Indore https://t.co/BDV9UYcDeb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 19, 2026

Officials Discuss Water Conservation Ahead Of Summer

A meeting was held on Thursday to discuss water conservation and steps to prevent shortages. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and officials from the Indore Municipal Corporation attended.

Vijayvargiya stressed the need to reduce water wastage, improve distribution and prepare a water management plan before summer.

Low rainfall has affected storage in Yashwant Sagar and Bilawali lakes, two important water sources for Indore. Bhargava proposed supplying water to these lakes through the Narmada-Gambhir Link Project to maintain adequate reserves.

The city also faces concerns over groundwater recharge and increasing dependence on borewells.

Unexpected Showers Offer Limited Relief

Rainfall in Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Palasia and nearby areas on Sunday affected commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Despite the showers, the rainfall deficit remains a major concern. Officials are focusing on conservation, preventing water wastage and strengthening supply arrangements to avoid shortages during the coming summer.