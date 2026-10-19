Indore's 15th Bible Convention Begins With Holy Mass, Mother Mary Procession And Special Prayers | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 15th three-day Bible Convention began with religious fervour at St. Paul Higher Secondary School on Sunday. The theme was “A Year of Grace of the Merciful God through the Gospel.”

Bishop Thomas Mathew released blue and white balloons into the sky. Parishioners of Infant Jesus Church, Nandbagh, presented a welcome dance and procession carrying Mother Mary’s statue and 100 handwritten copies of the Holy Bible.

Bishop Thomas Mathew, Bishop Chacko, preacher Fr Vineet Pereira, Fr Sanjay Kujur SVD and vicar general Fr Simon Raj jointly inaugurated the convention.

Fr Pereira urged devotees to trust God’s love and surrender their lives to Him. During the Holy Mass, Bishop Chacko highlighted the power of God’s Word in bringing faith, healing and miracles.

The first day concluded with Blessed Sacrament adoration and prayers for the sick. Prizes were also distributed to Bible-writing contest participants.

The second day, Oct 19, will begin with the Holy Rosary at 9 am. The information was shared by Father Anthony Swamy, SVD, and Sumit Dhanraj of the Indore Christian Media Forum.