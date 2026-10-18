Indore Fire: Blaze Engulfs Three Factories At Beta Industrial Park; Losses Worth Crores Feared | VIDEO |

Indore Paint Factory Fire: A major Indore factory fire broke out at around 7 am on Sunday at a paint and chemical factory in Beta Industrial Park, near Kalindi Gold City in Indore. The fire spread to two nearby factories, engulfing three factories in total. A significant financial loss is expected from the incident.

According to the fire brigade, the fire has been brought under control. The industrial area is located around three kilometres inside the area from Aurobindo Hospital.

इंदौर के बीटा इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क में ऑयल-पेंट फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग ने आसपास की फैक्ट्रियों को भी चपेट में लिया। फायर टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। #Indore #IndoreFire https://t.co/HZjLVH2FbW — Public Vani News (@publicvaninews) October 18, 2026

Beta Industrial Park Fire Spreads to Nearby Factories

According to the fire brigade, the blaze suddenly broke out at a paint and chemical factory in Beta Industrial Park. A local security guard alerted the fire department after noticing the fire.

Before people could fully understand what was happening, the flames spread to two other factories located nearby. The fire spread rapidly due to the paint and chemical drums stored inside the factory. Thick smoke billowing from the site was visible from a considerable distance.

The Indore paint factory fire triggered panic and chaos in the surrounding industrial area.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at 3 Oil Paint and Chemical Factories in Indore; 2 Gutted. A massive fire broke out at three oil paint & chemical factories in Indore, leaving two factories completely gutted. No casualties were reported in the incident. #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #fire https://t.co/4CtlKGzStg — Ashish Mani Tiwari (@inn_swinger) October 18, 2026

Indore Fire Brigade Controls Blaze After Hours Of Effort

Several fire brigade teams and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the Indore fire accident. Firefighters sprayed water from different directions and used foam to bring the flames under control.

After hours of sustained efforts, the fire was finally brought under control.

Crores In Losses Feared After Indore Chemical Factory Fire

The Indore chemical factory fire is estimated to have caused losses worth crores of rupees. Machinery, paint stocks, processed chemicals and raw materials stored inside the affected factories are believed to have suffered damage. The exact extent of the financial loss is yet to be determined.

A short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the fire in Indore industrial area. However, the police and fire department are investigating the incident to establish the actual cause.

Further details about the damage and the findings of the investigation are awaited.