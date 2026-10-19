Indore To Host MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 On October 23–24, Over 50 Companies To Participate | VIDEO

Indore Semiconductor Summit 2026 (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit 2026 will be held on October 23 and 24 at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore to attract investment and promote the semiconductor industry in the state. More than 50 companies will participate in the two-day event, showcasing new technologies and products. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the inaugural session. The summit will bring together investors, industry experts, startups and researchers to discuss chip manufacturing, artificial intelligence and electronics production.
More than 50 companies from India and abroad are expected to participate in the exhibition. They will showcase products and technologies related to chip design, semiconductor packaging, testing and electronics manufacturing.
The event will feature eight panel discussions, five roundtable meetings and two keynote addresses.
On the first day, discussions will focus on developing Madhya Pradesh as a semiconductor packaging and testing hub. Experts will also discuss chip manufacturing, supply chains, AI infrastructure, intellectual property and the role of educational institutions.
AI, Chip Technology And Startups In Focus
The second day will focus on artificial intelligence, chip technology, electronics manufacturing, research and development, and skill development.
Special sessions on photonics, quantum technology and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will also be organised. Winners of the Madhya Pradesh Semicon Startup Competition will be honoured during the closing ceremony.
25% Subsidy, Electricity At ₹2 Per Unit
The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the Semiconductor Policy 2025 to encourage investment in the sector. Under the policy, eligible investors can receive a 25% subsidy and electricity at ₹2 per unit for 10 years.
Paras Semiconductors has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a proposed ₹6,200-crore investment to establish an advanced semiconductor assembly and testing facility.
The project is expected to boost semiconductor manufacturing and create opportunities for related industries in the state. The summit will also focus on improving technical infrastructure, encouraging research and developing skilled professionals.
Officials aim to bring industries, educational institutions and research organisations together to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's semiconductor ecosystem.