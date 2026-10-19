Indore To Host MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 On October 23–24, Over 50 Companies To Participate | VIDEO | X

Indore Semiconductor Summit 2026 (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit 2026 will be held on October 23 and 24 at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore to attract investment and promote the semiconductor industry in the state. More than 50 companies will participate in the two-day event, showcasing new technologies and products. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the inaugural session. The summit will bring together investors, industry experts, startups and researchers to discuss chip manufacturing, artificial intelligence and electronics production.

More than 50 companies from India and abroad are expected to participate in the exhibition. They will showcase products and technologies related to chip design, semiconductor packaging, testing and electronics manufacturing.

The event will feature eight panel discussions, five roundtable meetings and two keynote addresses.

सेमीकंडक्टर सेक्टर में निवेश के नए अवसर… तकनीक, नवाचार और भविष्य की संभावनाओं को एक मंच पर लाने के लिए MP Semicon Summit–2026 का आयोजन 🗓️23–24 अक्टूबर 📍 इंदौर @DrMohanYadav51 #CMMadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradesh — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) October 18, 2026

On the first day, discussions will focus on developing Madhya Pradesh as a semiconductor packaging and testing hub. Experts will also discuss chip manufacturing, supply chains, AI infrastructure, intellectual property and the role of educational institutions.

AI, Chip Technology And Startups In Focus

The second day will focus on artificial intelligence, chip technology, electronics manufacturing, research and development, and skill development.

Special sessions on photonics, quantum technology and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will also be organised. Winners of the Madhya Pradesh Semicon Startup Competition will be honoured during the closing ceremony.

आगामी 23 और 24 अक्टूबर को इंदौर में एक बड़ा सम्मेलन आयोजित किया जाएगा, जिसमें सेमीकंडक्टर इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े निवेशकों को मध्यप्रदेश में निवेश के अवसरों और राज्य की नीतियों से अवगत कराया जाएगा। इस सम्मेलन का उद्देश्य प्रदेश की निवेश संभावनाओं को राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बढ़ावा देना है। 🔹 डॉ. मोहन यादव, मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 @mpMAPIT #JansamparkMP #Semiconductor #TechHubMP — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) October 18, 2026

25% Subsidy, Electricity At ₹2 Per Unit

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the Semiconductor Policy 2025 to encourage investment in the sector. Under the policy, eligible investors can receive a 25% subsidy and electricity at ₹2 per unit for 10 years.

Paras Semiconductors has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a proposed ₹6,200-crore investment to establish an advanced semiconductor assembly and testing facility.

The project is expected to boost semiconductor manufacturing and create opportunities for related industries in the state. The summit will also focus on improving technical infrastructure, encouraging research and developing skilled professionals.

Officials aim to bring industries, educational institutions and research organisations together to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's semiconductor ecosystem.