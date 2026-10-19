Bhopal Cafe Kidnapping Case! Eight Employees Including Two Women Rescued, Three Arrested After ₹10 Lakh Ransom Demand | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime suspect remains on the run in the abduction of eight cafe employees including two women, over a payment dispute of around Rs 2 lakh. Police have arrested three suspects and rescued all eight employees late Saturday night.

The incident took place late Saturday night when the prime suspect Priyanshu and his aides barged into a rented house in Aerocity Colony under Gandhi Nagar police station limits, assaulted the employees and forcibly took them away in two vehicles.

According to police, the employees including two young women, had arrived in Bhopal only five days ago from Gwalior and worked at a cafe near ISBT. They had a dispute over Rs 2 lakh with Priyanshu, a resident of Gwalior. Priyanshu came to Bhopal in two SUVs with his aides on Saturday night and abducted them.

The suspects then contacted a friend of one of the abducted employees in Delhi and demanded Rs 10 lakh for their release. The friend alerted Dial-112 around 1 am, following which police launched an operation to trace the suspects.

Police teams eventually intercepted one of the vehicles near a petrol pump in Piplani, arrested three suspects and rescued all eight employees.

However, Priyanshu and others managed to escape. Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged abduction, assault and ransom demand. Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Chaturvedi said further investigation was underway and teams had been deployed to nab the other suspects.