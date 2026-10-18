Bhopal On Fire Alert Till Diwali! BMC Cancels Firefighters' Leave, Orders 24/7 Vigil After New Market Blaze | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Learning from the October 8 fire in New Market, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a comprehensive safety advisory for Dussehra, Ravan Dahan, Durga idol immersion and upcoming Diwali festival.

The BMC has cancelled leave of fire department officials and personnel, placing all fire stations on a high alert till Diwali.

The measures aim to prevent fire incidents and ensure smooth movement of emergency vehicles during festivals when large crowds gather across the city, said municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain.

Fire tenders and emergency response teams will be deployed at major Ravan Dahan venues, on garba grounds and idol immersion ghats.

The corporation is also inspecting fire hydrant systems and conducting mock drills in key market areas including New Market, Chowk Bazaar, Ibrahimpur and Bairagarh.

A 24 x 7 control room will coordinate with the police, traffic police and district administration to respond to emergencies. At immersion ghats, arrangements have been made for lighting, barricading, divers, boats, cranes and sanitation.

Safety rules

The BMC has directed organisers to install barricades around Ravan Dahan sites, use licensed fireworks in limited quantities and keep burning sites away from high-tension power lines, petrol pumps and residential buildings.

Fire service vehicles should remain present during the event, and all burning remnants must be completely extinguished. For immersion of over 1,000 idols, people should use designated ghats and follow prescribed routes and timings.

Municipal commissioner appeals

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has appealed to shopkeepers and residents not to encroach on roads or footpaths or park vehicles in ways that obstruct ambulances and fire tenders.

People have also been advised to check electrical wiring, keep fire extinguishers functional and store inflammable materials safely. Even minor negligence can cause significant damage, Jain said.