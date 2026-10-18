Tension At Bhopal's New Market! Traders Surround BMC Team During Encroachment Drive, Truckload Of Goods Seized | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) anti-encroachment team faced protests from traders when it returned to New Market on Saturday, a day after a woman was injured during a fire safety mock drill.

After nearly three-and-a-half hours of action, the team seized a truckload of goods from encroached footpaths.

The BMC's anti-encroachment officer also held discussions with traders and secured their agreement to shift street vendors and hawkers to a designated location near TT Nagar Stadium.

The civic body has been visiting New Market regularly since a fire broke out at a chhole-bhature restaurant on October 8, spreading to five shops. The corporation subsequently conducted fire safety mock drills over three days and launched drives to remove encroachments from footpaths.

However, the latest action has further strained relations between traders and civic administration, particularly after Friday's accident during the mock drill.

Traders surround BMC team

The anti-encroachment team reached New Market at 1.30 pm on Saturday but spent nearly an hour discussing the proposed action with traders. The situation turned contentious, with traders surrounding the team and opposing the drive.

The removal operation began after nearly an hour of protests and continued till 5 pm. During the drive, the team seized stands, signboards, wheels, sacks of clothes, loose garments, bags and curtains.

The confiscated goods filled approximately one truck. The action comes amid growing tensions between traders and BMC over repeated visits to the market during the festive season when footfall is high.

Traders are also angry over Friday's mock drill incident in which a fire engine ran over a woman's foot, injuring her.

50 street vendors to be shifted near stadium

BMC anti-encroachment squad in-charge Shailendra Bhadoria said the team held discussions with traders before starting the drive. According to Bhadoria, traders had requested that action in the market be avoided but agreed that vendors occupying footpaths should be relocated.

Following discussions, it was decided that street vendors and hawkers would be shifted to a designated area near TT Nagar Stadium. He said nearly 20 vendors had already started setting up their stalls at the allotted location.