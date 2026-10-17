Bhopal Minor Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Building, Accused Arrested As Protests Rock Bairagarh | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl who went out to collect scrap on the fifth day of Navratri was allegedly raped and murdered. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket on the third floor of an abandoned building on Friday morning, the Bairagarh police said.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Moin Beg, based on information provided by the victim's grandmother.

The family suspects sexual assault before the murder, though the allegation is yet to be confirmed through the post-mortem report and investigation.

According to investigating officer Inder Singh, the girl left home around 8 pm on Thursday to collect discarded plastic and scrap. When she failed to return, her family searched for her throughout the night and questioned people in the neighbourhood before filing a missing-person report at the police station.

Additional commissioner of police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said preliminary findings suggested that the girl had been strangled. The exact cause of death and whether she was sexually assaulted would be established through the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Grandmother's lead helps police arrest suspect

Another girl reportedly spotted the body on the building's third floor on Friday morning. The victim's grandmother and other family members reached the spot, where they reportedly found the girl's pendant and clothes before discovering her body wrapped in a blanket.

The grandmother told police that she had seen a man leaving the abandoned building while searching for the child. Acting on this information, police arrested Beg, who is being interrogated.

Protest erupts outside police station

The incident triggered outrage, with members of Hindu organisations and residents gathering outside Bairagarh police station after the post-mortem examination.

Protesters raised slogans demanding strict punishment for the accused. During the commotion, some people allegedly vandalised chairs and a motorcycle on the premises.

Police assure strict action

Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) Ratnesh Tomar confirmed the arrest and assured protesters that strict action would be taken. Additional police personnel were deployed to control the situation.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the crime scene to collect evidence, Tomar said.