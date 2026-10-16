Bhopal Murder Case: Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Bairagarh, Police Launch Investigation

Bhopal Murder Case: Girl Found Dead in Bairagarh, Police Launch Investigation | File photo

Bhopal Crime News Today: A murder case has come to light in Bhopal after a girl who went missing on Thursday evening was found dead in the Bairagarh area on Friday. The discovery of her body in an abandoned building behind Krishna Complex has led to a police investigation.

According to the police, a 12-year-old girl left her house at around 8 pm on Thursday and did not return. Her family searched for her all around but failed to trace her. They subsequently approached the Bairagarh police station on Thursday night and filed a missing person complaint.

On Friday, police received information that the girl's body had been found in the ruins behind Krishna Complex. The girl lived in a slum settlement near Fatak Road in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. She picked plastic waste for a living.

Following the discovery of her dead body, a team from Bairagarh police station and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Bhopal Police Investigation Continues Into Girl’s Death

The case of the dead body found in Bairagarh is under investigation. The police is examining the circumstances surrounding the girl's death and the evidence collected from the scene to determine the sequence of events leading to the discovery of the body.

Investigators are trying to establish where the girl went after leaving her house, how she reached the abandoned site and who was responsible for her death. The Bairagarh murder case has raised several questions.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.